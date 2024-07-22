Converge partners with Sky

SKY Cable Corp. has entered into a commercial arrangement with leading Philippine fiber broadband provider Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. that will enable Sky to upgrade its network and improve services to its subscribers.

Sky chairman Mark Lopez said, “Converge has built a superior state-of-the-art fiber network nationwide that Sky customers will soon experience.” Sky president and chief operations officer Claudia Suarez said the initiative with Converge supports Sky’s transformation plan that is aimed at improving Sky’s products and services.

Converge president and co-founder Maria Grace Uy said that the arrangement will allow Converge to maximize its network and increase port utilization.

Converge has the largest fiber-to-the-home network in the Philippines with over eight million ports and a fiber footprint extending over 700,000 kilometers that reaches 16 million Filipino homes nationwide.

As of March 2024, Converge serves 2.3 million residential broadband subscribers across the country. / PR