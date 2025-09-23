Converge prepaid broadband hits 500K users

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. said its prepaid broadband service Surf2Sawa (S2S) has gained 500,000 active subscribers since launching in late 2022, underscoring strong demand for low-cost, on-demand internet access in the Philippines.

The service, designed for budget-conscious households often excluded from postpaid plans, offers unlimited connectivity for as little as P50 per top-up. Packages go up to P700, with average speeds of 50 Mbps for up to six devices, requiring minimal installation and no contract.

Converge chief executive officer and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy, in a statement, said the uptake highlights how prepaid broadband has moved into the mainstream, with customers seeking flexible and affordable options.

JP Aguilar, officer-in-charge and head of consumer and SME, said the milestone reflects both consumer acceptance and broader industry change. He noted that competitors have since rolled out similar services, which he described as a positive outcome for digital inclusion and wider internet access.

Conrado Pascual, vice president and head of S2S, said the service is helping bridge connectivity gaps long filled only by less reliable wireless alternatives. He added that demand has been particularly strong in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, with growing adoption in Visayas and Mindanao as Converge expands its fiber footprint. / KOC