Converge rolls off Hudson connection in Gov’s Cup

THE Converge FiberXers will test the strength of their import Jalen Hudson when they square off with the Titan Ultra Giant Risers in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governor’s Cup on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Montalban.

Converge and Titan play at 7:30 p.m in the main event of Sunday’s double-header, which will also see the NLEX Road Warriors of head coach Jimmy Alapag battle Terrafirma Dyip in the opening game.

Hudson is not new to the league as he once played for TNT in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup. Though he only played six games and led the team to a 5-1 (win-loss) record, before being replaced by the prolific lefty Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

In his brief stint with TNT three years ago, he averaged 33.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The FiberXers will look to bank on those numbers to help them recover from a dismal Commissioner’s Cup run, where they only ranked ninth overall with a 5-7 card.

Converge did not make it to the playoffs despite high expectations following a pivotal offseason move that brought key players to the franchise.

Meanwhile, NLEX is starting on its new era with the well-known personality Jimmy Alapag as head coach.

Alapag, the court general for Gilas Pilipinas in his playing years, is back in the Philippines for a coaching duty following stint in the NBA as a developmental coach with the Sacramento Kings.

The season-ending Governor’s Cup kicked off on Friday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo. / RSC