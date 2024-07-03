Converge, Super Micro to build AI-powered data centers

Leading Philippine fiber broadband and technology company Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with US-based total IT solutions provider for artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) to jointly establish AI-powered, green data centers in the Philippines.

Supermicro intends to develop Total IT Rack-scale liquid-cooled solutions, leveraging advanced NVIDIA Graphic Processing Units for the upcoming data centers of Converge.

Uy announced earlier that the company plans to start constructing this year three data centers, namely in Pampanga, Laguna and Caloocan.

Through the collaboration with Super Micro, all three data centers will be constructed according to Supermicro’s future-ready design and input.

The same MOU governs the deployment of AI-driven servers in these data centers to support generative AI applications.

Furthermore, Converge and Supermicro have identified the AI applications they may develop which include the national large language model and smart manufacturing for industry 4.0, deep learning/machine learning, video generator, to name a few. / PR