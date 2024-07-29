Converge taps Ribbon to deploy optical networking technology

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. is collaborating with Nasdaq-listed firm Ribbon Communications Inc. to pioneer in the Philippines the latter’s leading-edge Apollo optical networking system which will optimize data transmission across the internet provider’s backbone network.

Converge is breaking ground on Ribbon’s 5 nanometer (nm) - 140Gbaud transmission chipset that will expand its fiber network capacity from its existing 800 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 1.2 Terabit per second (Tbps) per channel within the network, offering thrice the needed capacity for hyperscale applications that typically require around 400 Gbps.

According to Converge’s chief executive officer and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy, the said technology will equip its network to meet the increasing demand for large-scale capacity amid the rapid surge in data consumption and acceleration of cloud-native applications and services. / PR