Converge trips Macau

COMING off a heartbreaking finish in the last conference, the Converge FiberXers worked hard to secure a win to start their campaign in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

Alec Stockton and his teammates did just that at the expense of guest team Macau Black Knights, as the FiberXers banked on a 14-2 closing run to claim a 102-94 decision in the kickoff of the midseason tourney at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The FiberXers squandered an early 13-point lead but recovered in time, unleashing a strong finishing kick to salvage the game and foil the Black Knights’ own bid for a winning start in their campaign as a guest team.

“We’re coming from a heartbreaker and we’re happy to get the win (to start the Commissioner’s Cup),” said Stockton, the Best Player of the Game with 18 points, six steals, three rebounds and three assists.

Converge entered the conference looking to bounce back from a disappointing exit in the Philippine Cup, where it blew away a twice-to-beat advantage against quarterfinals opponent Barangay Ginebra.

Stockton figured in a heated showdown with Macau ace guard Damian Chongqui but had the last laugh, playing a key role in Coverge’s decisive endgame run.

He scored two crucial buckets in the surge and capped his exploits with a steal off Chongqui, who also had a strong outing with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds against four turnovers.

Stockton also drew solid support from a number of teammates including import Kylor Kelley, who posted a 19-rebound, 12-point double-double.

Justine Baltazar added another double-double with 14 markers and 10 boards, while Archie Concepcion, Justin Arana and Jonnel Policarpio chipped in at least 13 points apiece.

New acquisition Mikee Williams was fielded only in the fourth quarter and produced three assists, two rebounds and a steal to make up for a 0-of-4 field shooting.

Aside from Chongqui, three other guys scored in double digits for the Black Knights including returning PBA import Tony Mitchell, who had 18 markers and 10 rebounds.

After their rise from 13 down, the Black Knights briefly took control and were still leading 92-88 before the FiberXers ignited a 14-0 run to grab the lead and eventually steal the win.

Macau went scoreless for over five minutes, breaking the spell with a basket only in the dying seconds.

Earlier, the Terrafirma Dyip handed the Titan Ultra Giant Risers a 112-82 drubbing.

Ali Mufashar finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Jerrick Ahanmisi knocked down a career-tying 26 points, 17 of those coming in the critical third period as Terrafirma finally won a conference debut for the first time since the 49th Philippine Cup.

Michael Gilmore led all scorers with 33 points and Joshua Munzon had 32, but no other Titan player submitted double digit scores in new head coach Rensy Bajar’s debut at the helm. / PBA.PH