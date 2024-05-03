Cool Smashers down Angels in 4 sets

THE Creamline Cool Smashers kept their chances for a third straight All-Filipino title in the Premier Volleyball League alive after they got past the Petro Gazz Angels, 27-25, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, on May 2, 2024 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Former Adamson ace Jema Galanza was the star of the show as she helped pull Creamline back from the jaws of defeat in the fourth set. She finished with 23 points—which included the game-winning attack—to end up as the game’s top performer.

“I’m trembling right now. I can’t explain what I’m feeling. But I just told myself, I’ll give my all because that’s how much I love the Creamline family,” said Galanza.

Petro Gazz was a point away from forcing a fifth set as they led 24-22 after a point from Aiza Pontillas. However, Galanza’s heroics saved the day for Creamline, which began its semifinal stint with a loss to sister squad Choco Mucho on April 30.

Despite Petro Gazz’s aspirations to secure a finals berth after its four-set victory over Chery Tiggo, the Angels now find themselves tied with the Cool Smashers at 1-1. However, Creamline claims the provisional lead with four points, leaving Petro Gazz trailing with three.

Creamline also drew strength from the return of Tots Carlos, who arrived from a stint in Korea and had 21 points. Pangs Panaga likewise held her ground in the middle, scoring 11 markers while Alyssa Valdez added 10 points and Michele Gumabao, Risa Sato and setter Kyle Negrito chipped in four points apiece in the two-hour, 28-minute victory.

Brooke Van Sickle and Jonah Sabete matched 22-point outputs, MJ Phillips dominated the middle with 17 markers, spiked by seven kill blocks, while Pontillas and Remy Palma added 10 and eight points, respectively, for the Angels. / JNP