Cool Smashers down Titans

THE Creamline Cool Smashers asserted their dominance over sister team, Choco Mucho, downing the Flying Titans in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum on April 18, 2024.

In need of a victory to fortify its bid for a spot in the semifinals, Creamline utilized the skills and composure that have allowed it to win seven PVL crowns to vanquish its equally talented foes. The win put the Cool Smashers at 8-2 and into a tie at the top of the standings with their victims.

While Choco Mucho’s offense felt the absence of ace Kat Tolentino, Creamline’s onslaught proved too much for the Flying Titans to handle. Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, Pangs Panagia, Bea de Leon and Jema Galanza led the charge, with de Leon delivering a standout performance against her former team to clinch the game’s top honors.

Carlos exploded with 21 points, highlighted by a series of hits to open the third set, while Panaga backed her up by pouring in three of her 11 points in that stretch.

Valdez matched Panaga’s output, while Galanza added seven markers.

The Cool Smashers also shackled Sisi Rondina, who settled for 17 points after coming into the game averaging 19, while Isa Molde scored nine markers. / JNP