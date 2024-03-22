Cool Smashers rout Capital1

THE Creamline Cool Smashers got back on the winning track with a decisive three-set win over Capital1, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference prelims at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After shockingly losing to Chery Tiggo in straight sets in their previous game, Creamline refocused and vented their ire on Capital1 to nab their fifth win in six games, propelling them back to the top of the standings.

Tots Carlos had a 14-hit game, highlighted by 12 kills. Despite her standout performance, the former UP stalwart with multiple PVL MVP trophies admitted the team’s disappointment over their recent setback, which not only stopped their roll but also tightened the leaderboard race.

“We were disappointed (with the loss), so we went back to basics during training,” Carlos said. “We focused on improving our communication and minimizing errors.”

Bernadette Pons finished with seven markers. Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez and Michele Gumabao had five-point outputs, and Pangs Panaga and Risa Sato added four points apiece for Creamline. / JNP