Cool Smashers smash their way to the top

The Creamline Cool Smashers got the best of the Akari Chargers, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, to forge a four-way tie for the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference prelims at the Philsports Arena on Feb. 29, 2024.

Tots Carlos had a historic outing as she notched a career-record 31 points. The former UP stalwart had 30 points on an impressive 55 percent attack rate and finished with an ace.

“Natutuwa ako kasi napakaganda ng laro at sakto lang talaga na yung situation na ganun. So, masaya lang ako na pinag-seserbisyuhan si Coach Sherwin (Meneses),” said Carlos.

“Pero, lagi naman kaming ready. Lagi ko namang sinasabi na kung hindi dahil sa mga tiwala ng teammates, ng mga coaches, ng management, ‘di naman talaga kami mag-e-excel ng ganito so nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng suporta lalong lalo na yung mga fans sa lahat ng suportang binibigay nila sa amin.”

Jema Galanza chipped in 15 points, while Alyssa Valdez and Pangs Panaga added eight and seven markers, respectively. Bea de Leon debuted for Creamline with five points in a two-set stint.

The win pushed Creamline alongside Chery Tiggo, PLDT, and Choco Mucho in the lead at 2-0 while dealing Akari its second loss.

Despite the setback, the Chargers showcased their mettle, with Cebuana Grethcel Soltones leading their charge with 15 points and Faith Nisperos and Dindin Manabat combining for 12 markers. / JNP