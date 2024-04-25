Cop arrested for assaulting another cop during a drinking session

A police officer was arrested after he attacked his former classmate and fellow police officer around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Uytengsu Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Patrolman Zusime Brix Cañete Peñaflor, 25, a Bacolod City native who rents a house in Barangay Sambag 2, while his attacker was Patrolman Louie Nepomuceno Sequito, an Iloilo City native now residing in Barangay Sambag 1.

According to Police Major Mark Don Alfred Leanza, the chief of Abellana Police Station 2, Peñaflor left the house to withdraw money from an ATM when Sequito invited him to join them for a drink.

Leanza stated that after having two glasses of liquor, Peñaflor departed, not realizing that Sequito was pursuing him.

Sequito struck Peñaflor in the head and pointed a gun at him.

As a result, the victim reported the incident to the Abellana Police Station.

The Abellana police, along with the Special Weapons and Tactics and City Mobile Force Company, immediately conducted a follow-up operation and apprehended the suspect, who was still in the area drinking.

The suspect's 9mm pistol containing 17 live bullets was recovered by the authorities.

The suspect is now detained at the Abellana Police Station.

He will be charged with serious threats, bodily harm, and administrative offenses that might result in his termination from service.

Leanza vowed not to tolerate this kind of behavior among the police ranks since this will damage the reputation of the Philippine National Police, and that any officer found guilty of such an offense would be subject to disciplinary actions. (AYB, TPT)