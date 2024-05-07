Cop dies after colliding with parked trailer truck in Sibonga, Cebu

A POLICEMAN lost his life after his motorcycle crashed into a parked trailer truck along the national highway in Sitio Gahad, Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, southern Cebu at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The victim was identified as Patrolman John Anthony Quintao, a native of Siaton, Negros Oriental, who was assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB 7) in Sibonga.

The trailer truck driver, 44-year-old Tereso Sumbaquil Dela Rosa of Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga, is currently being held by the police.

Investigation conducted by Police Staff Sergeant Briicel Ricaborba revealed that the victim was traveling from Carcar City to RMFB 7 when he collided with the back end of a trailer truck that was parked beside the road and had no early warning device but its hazard lights on.

The victim suffered serious injuries due to the strong impact.

He was rushed to the Carcar City District Hospital, where attending physician Dr. Nicanor Duarte declared him dead. (DVG, TPT)