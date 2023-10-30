Cop involved in Talisay road accident surrenders

A POLICEMAN involved in a vehicular accident in Talisay City, Cebu, had turned himself in to the authorities at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Patrolman Erno Kevin Lisondra, 33, a member of the Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) of the Philippine National Police who hails from Panglao town, Bohol, surrendered to Talisay City Police Station several hours after the incident, according to Police investigator Corporal Ariel Balde.

He was accompanied by his superior.

"Nahadlok daw siya dihang midugok ang daghang tawo! Sa kabalaka midiretso siyag sa pagpadagan sa awto gibilin niya sa may Brgy. Poblacion Talisay" dugang ni Corporal Balde.

(He was scared when a lot of people gathered. He sped off and abandoned the car in Barangay Poblacion Talisay).

Lisondra then went to their office and told his superior what had happened before turning himself up.

Balde said that Lisondra is one of the augmentation personnel for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

According to Balde, Lisondra was driving a Toyota Vios sedan with plate number GAV4587 when he made a u-turn at corner Uldog Street in Cebu South Coastal Road, Talisay City on his way to the Avsegroup office in Lapu-Lapu City, enabling Samuel Praxedes Villanueva, a legal aged medical student and driver of KTM RC 200 motorcycle (983 GYI), to crash onto the side of his car.

The incident took place at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Villanueva was rushed to a private hospital in Cebu City after sustaining multiple fractures in the head.

He is now in critical condition.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CTTODA), said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that Villanueva was running at a high speed during the incident.

A friend of the victim said Villanueva went to Talisay City to deliver an item. (GPL, TPT)