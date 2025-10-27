Cop killed in ambush, another injured

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 is mourning the death of a dedicated officer following the fatal shooting in Cebu City of Capt. Joel Deiparine of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Regional Field Unit (CIDG-RFU) 7.

His colleague, Executive MSgt. Archel Tero, was also wounded in the ambush that occurred Saturday evening, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon Dos, a mountain village.

Surveillance

Deiparine and Tero, in coordination with the Malubog Police Station 12, were conducting surveillance operations against a certain Leonardo Manto Jr., alias Jun, when they were met by a hail of gunfire.

The two police officers were on a motorcycle when they were suddenly blocked by the suspect’s Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck.

Manto is on the list of most wanted persons for multiple standing warrants of arrest for firearm-related charges.

According to police, it was Manto, along with two other suspects, who fired first resulting in Deiparine’s death and Tero’s injury.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, but Deiparine was declared dead on arrival. Tero is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment.

According to Scene of the Crime Operation (Soco) personnel, Deiparine sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body from an undetermined caliber weapon.

Investigators recovered various spent shells, live ammunition of different calibers, a red-and-black Honda Beat motorcycle and the Mitsubishi Strada pickup believed to belong to the suspects.

The recovered casings are now with the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for analysis, while the vehicles are impounded at the Malubog Police Station 12.

Malubog police investigators are coordinating with the CIDG7 and the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit to launch a continuous manhunt against Manto and his cohorts.

Police warned that anyone who helps harbor Manto will face criminal charges. The PRO 7 vowed to ensure swift and deliberate justice for the slain officer.

Reward

The PRO 7 has announced a P100,000 reward for information leading to Manto’s location and arrest, in addition to another P100,000 offered by the Cebu City Government.

The public is urged to report any information to the nearest police station or call the PNP Hotline at 911. Authorities assured that all provided information will be kept confidential.

During the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Oct. 27, PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan led a moment of silence to honor the service and sacrifice of the slain cop.

“We will not allow this unfortunate incident to pass without justice. We will ensure that justice will be swift, deliberate, and felt by those responsible,” Maranan said.

Maranan also cautioned his personnel to remain vigilant, tactically prepared and to strictly adhere to operational protocols.

The Central Visayas police extended their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, affirming that his legacy will always be remembered.

At City Hall, Mayor Nestor Archival remarked that unemployment is the root cause of such crimes and said his office welcomes individuals seeking information about livelihood workshops and programs. / AYB, Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern