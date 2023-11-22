Cop killed in buy-bust laid to rest

THE police official who was shot by the target of their buy-bust operation was finally taken to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Police Corporal Ryan Languido Baculi, a member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7), was buried in a cemetery in his hometown of Aloguinsan in midwest Cebu.

However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7), stated that they would not give up on finding the culprits in order to bring justice for Baculi's death.

Additionally, the police expressed gratitude to a private individual who offered a monetary reward for any information leading to the arrest of Ramil Salazar and Atong Bacalso Rafols.

"We are mourning and we will not stop until justice is served. We salute the heroism of CPL Ryan Baculi and his sacrifice will never be in vain," Pelare said.

Baculi, a 32-year-old father of five, sustained four gunshot wounds during an anti-illegal drug operation in Sitio Pagtambayayong in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Baculi served as the poseur buyer in the operation.

The operation’s targets were Rafols and Salazar, both residents of Sitio Pagtambayayong.

In the course of the buy-bust, the suspects noticed that they were transacting with a policeman.

While approaching Rafols and Salazar, Baculi was shot.

Baculi’s fellow police officers opened fire at the suspects who fled the area, leaving their motorcycle behind. (AYB, TPT)