Cop slain in Bohol clash gets heroism medal, financial assistance

POLICE Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin personally presented the Medal of Excellence or PNP Heroism Medal to the family of Police Corporal Gilbert Amper at their home in Calape town in recognition of his heroic act.

Amper was slain in a confrontation with the communist group on Friday morning, February 23, 2024, in Bilar town, Bohol.

Alongside Aberin were Police Major General Robert Rodriguez, acting commander of the Area Police Command-Visayas, and some officials of the Philippine Army in Bohol.

Aside from the medal, the family also received a check worth P1 million from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund, Inc. (PSMBFI), including cash assistance from PRO 7.

Police Corporal Gerard Avila Rollon, the wounded cop, was also given the Sugatag Magiting Medal and cash, the amount of which Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez refused to divulge.

Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado had already given the Amper family financial support by taking P100,000 from his own pocket.

He promised that in the upcoming days, the families of the injured officer and the dead cop would receive assistance from the Bohol Provincial Government.

"Wala pa ta nakahatag sa nasamdan no ang atung nahatagan ang katong namatay mihatag tag P100,000 sa akoa ratong personal. Sa province mohatag pami, wala pa namo ma process," si Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado nagkanayon.

(We have not yet provided for the injured; what we gave was for the deceased in the amount of P100,000, which I personally contributed. The province will also provide; the paperwork is still being processed). (AYB, TPT)