Cops facing duty-related cases to get legal, travel aid under new program

ASIDE from the medical and burial assistance already available to police personnel, the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc. (PSMBFI) has launched a Legal and Travel Assistance Program for its active police officer-members who face legal cases arising from the performance of their duties.

PSMBFI officials, led by its president, retired Police Lieutenant General Benjamin Santos, former chief of the Cebu City Police Office, visited the Police Regional Office on Friday, July 3, 2026.

During the visit, they introduced the new program, reaffirming the organization's commitment to providing protection, support, and services to police officers nationwide, as well as to members from other public safety agencies affiliated with PSMBFI.

The program was formally launched before senior officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP), PSMBFI trustees, and members across the country through a Facebook Live broadcast.

Santos said the Legal and Travel Assistance Program has two components designed to help police officers, noting that he understands the difficulties faced by personnel who are charged in court simply for carrying out their official duties.

“Basta in line of service then they are entitled to received P20,000. Sa amin, parang tulong sa pang bayad ng lahat ng expense. Sa attorneys fee at ang attendance ng kanilang activities,” Santos said.

(As long as it is in the line of duty, they are entitled to receive P20,000. It's our way of helping cover their expenses, including attorney's fees and costs related to attending legal proceedings.)

PSMBFI will also provide travel assistance to police officers who need to attend court hearings, particularly those serving as prosecution witnesses.

Santos said many police officers across the country have already benefited from the assistance.

Officers attending hearings within their city may receive P1,500 in travel assistance, while those who need to travel to more distant locations may receive up to P8,000, depending on the location of the hearing.

"Behind that member is a family waiting at home — a spouse, a parent, or children who worry about the trip, the expenses, the safety of their loved one, and when support will arrive. Through this Travel Assistance Portal, we want every qualified member to feel that they are not carrying that burden alone. We want them to know that help is within reach, that the process is clear, and that PSMBFI is ready to respond with greater speed, understanding, and care," Santos added.

Santos emphasized that a police officer's work does not end after an operation, as many cases continue in court, requiring officers to fulfill legal obligations.

He also introduced PSMBFI's new online portal based on the FEA framework, which stands for Faster, Easier, and Accessible, serving as the organization's guiding principle in delivering assistance.

Not all of the more than 200,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police nationwide are members of PSMBFI.

Santos said the organization hopes the new benefits will encourage more police personnel to join so they can avail themselves of these services. (AYB)