Cops file murder, assault charges vs police officer in Sibulan killings

CRIMINAL charges have been filed against the police officer who killed a woman inside a bar in Sibulan town and also shot dead three fellow police officers inside a vehicle on Friday night, January 9, 2026.

Police Captain Stephen Jaynard Polinar, information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said the cases filed against Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon include murder for the fatal shooting of Sheila Mae Denauanao, and three counts of qualified direct assault with murder for the killing of his three fellow police officers, one of whom was his chief, Police Captain Jose Edrohil Cimafranca of Sibulan Municipal Police Station.

Meanwhile, the two police officers who were drinking with Saycon inside the bar but were not involved in the shooting have been placed under camp restriction at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) office and are facing an administrative investigation.

Polinar said the statements of the two police officers, whose identities were not disclosed, have been a big help to the investigation since they were aware of what happened inside the bar.

He added that, as of now, it is still unclear what prompted Saycon to shoot Sheila Mae three times inside the establishment.

The suspect, Saycon, has yet to issue a statement during the investigation.

Based on the Scene of the Crime Operatives report, Polinar said that Cimafranca and Police Patrolman Albert Temblor sustained two gunshot wounds each, while Police Senior Master Sergeant Tristan Joseph Chua sustained one gunshot wound. All the injuries were fatal and caused their immediate deaths.

Polinar also clarified that, with regard to the benefits to be received by the families of the three slain police officers, it is still uncertain whether these will be granted by the Philippine National Police organization, as the decision rests with Camp Crame.

However, the PNP has already provided financial assistance to the families of the deceased for burial expenses.

Polinar further said that Denauanao’s remains have been brought to Mindanao with her relatives and were subjected to an autopsy on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The Negros Oriental police assured the public that they are open about the results of the investigation into the deaths of the three police officers and the case being faced by Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon, which is now before the court.

Police personnel in the province have also been strictly prohibited from entering gambling dens and engaging in illegal activities, as these are forbidden under PNP rules.

Station commanders have likewise been directed to regularly talk to their personnel on a daily basis to remind them to obey the law and uphold the ethical standards of the PNP. (AYB)