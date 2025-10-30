Cop’s gunman surrenders in Pasig

THE primary suspect in the ambush killing of a police captain in Cebu City has surrendered to authorities in Metro Manila, police confirmed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Leonardo Manto Jr., alias Jun, the main suspect in the death of Police Captain Joel Deiparine and the wounding of another officer, formally turned himself in to Pasig City police Wednesday evening, Oct. 29.

Central Visayas Police Regional Office Director Brig. Gen. Red Maranan said Manto had fled to Metro Manila after the Oct. 25 incident in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City. A regionwide manhunt was launched following the attack.

“He was the one who shot the policemen conducting surveillance,” Maranan said, citing Manto’s own revelation during a radio interview while he was in hiding.

Manto was immediately transported back to the Cebu City Police Office

for investigation.

Pasig City Police Chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan said Manto was turned over by two city councilors to who he initially surrendered to. According to Mangaldan, Manto chose to turn himself in due to the pressure from the nationwide manhunt operations.

Manto had previously stated in an exclusive radio interview that he intended to surrender at Camp Crame, reportedly due to concerns for his safety if he surrendered locally.

The suspect, who had a P500,000 bounty on his head, was earlier tagged as armed and dangerous due to his alleged involvement in various firearms-related offenses.

Deiparine, a member of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7, and a colleague were riding a motorcycle while conducting surveillance on Manto, who was reportedly involved in illegal firearms trading.

Manto’s group, aboard a pickup truck, blocked the policemen’s path and opened fire. Investigators later recovered spent shells of various high-powered firearms at the scene.

Police intelligence indicated Manto’s group is a notorious, large-scale gun-for-hire operation involved in harassment, illegal discharge, and display of high-powered firearms in their community. Manto himself was arrested in 2023 for illegal possession of firearms but was released on bail.

The wives of some of the suspects, including Manto’s partner, identified only as “Bing,” visited the Cebu City Police Office on Thursday to seek information and plead for a fair investigation.

“All I want is to ask him, because the reports are different, the truth from him directly,” she said, adding she believes Manto “would not do that.” / TPM, AYB