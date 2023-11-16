Cops launch anew “Oplan Disiplina” to enforce Cebu City’s ordinances

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has started implementing its “Oplan Disiplina” program in every barangay, just like what they did during the pandemic, in order to instill discipline among the residents.

The program kicked off last Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Barangay Pahina Central, where they served arrest warrants and enforced the city’s ordinances.

The program will be carried out every night in every barangay, including interior barangays, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the CCPO.

Its goal is to apprehend criminals and other individuals who break city ordinances, such as curfew, no smoking, spitting and urinating in public places, indiscriminate throwing of garbage, and parking cars and motorcycles in forbidden areas.

The CCPO also wants other departments of the Cebu City Hall to participate in enforcing the city’s ordinances.

Rafter explained that as the holiday season and Sinulog draw near, a lot of people will be going out, so it is appropriate for the police to take steps to keep them from being victims of crime.

"That is just going to be the start and gahapon (yesterday) it was coordinated with the PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency). There will be more departments joining this activity," Rafter stated. (With TPT)