Cops on duty in Beverly Hills report back to their posts

POLICE personnel who were stationed in Beverly Hills for a clearing operation have already gone back to their assigned posts.

Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the CCPO, made it clear that the presence of the police on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in the area was just to enforce security when the city government implemented an order to clear the toll gate in Beverly Hills Subdivision.

The removal involved dismantling of the steel gate and removal of the gate barrier.

The toll gate is situated between M.V. Regner St. and Monares St., which leads to Veterans Vilalge in upper Barangay Kalunasan.

While residents outside the subdivision welcomed the development, the subdivision residents are mulling to take the matter to court.

Rafter explained that the presence of the police was not to harass the residents but to enforce order during the demolition.

After the clearing operation, the police went back to their assigned duties, and the Lahug barangay tanods were assigned to guard the area.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama had earlier issued an order to demolish the guard house and gate barrier at the Beverly Hills gate since the city government owns the lot where these structures are located.

However, the members of homeowners association refuted this, claiming to have documentation proving they were the rightful owners of the land.

They said that what the mayor did constitute harassment, and as a result, they want to file a complaint with the Ombudsman. (AYB, TPT)