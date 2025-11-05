Cops reminded to use social media responsibly

POLICE Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of the Central Visayas Police, reminded his personnel to uphold discipline, professionalism, and responsibility in using their social media accounts, including vlogging, livestreaming, and creating online content.

This directive, which originated from the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters, was relayed by Maranan to his subordinates after a police officer in Talisay City was relieved from duty for posting a video that violated the PNP’s operational protocols and ethical standards.

The officer uploaded a “Bring Me Challenge” video on his social media account, encouraging drug users and pushers, as well as individuals possessing unlicensed firearms, to surrender in exchange for P2,000 to P5,000 that he would personally give.

The video reached the office of Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Following this, the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) will strictly implement the Memorandum Circular issued by the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management dated September 10, 2024, titled “Guidelines in Posting of Contents in Social Media.”

The circular provides clear rules for responsible social media use among PNP personnel.

The policy aims to balance creative expression with professional accountability, ensuring that no operations are compromised, no human rights are violated, and the image of the PNP is protected.

This initiative aligns with national headquarters programs supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for government workers to uphold integrity, discipline, and accountability in their social media activities.

All police personnel were reminded that their online content should not involve misuse of uniforms, equipment, or facilities, and they are prohibited from livestreaming sensitive operations, making political commentaries, or endorsing products.

Instead, PRO 7 encouraged the posting of educational, motivational, and community-oriented videos that highlight the role of the police in promoting peace, order, and respect for human rights.

“Our integrity must be constant — on duty, off duty, and online. Post with purpose. Serve with respect,” Maranan said.

Maranan assured that the police force in Central Visayas will remain respectful and responsible in using their social media accounts, reflecting the true values of the PNP — discipline, honesty, and service to the people. (AYB)