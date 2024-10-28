Coquilla returns to Macao

Fast forward to 2024, and Coquilla made a return to Macao on Oct. 17, once again showcasing Filipino talent with immense pride. In his latest social media post, he shared the behind-the-scenes challenges of preparing his new collection, which highlighted the Terno, a symbol of Filipino heritage.

“Another season, another collection. Once again with great pride and honor, we brought the entire Philippines with us to the international fashion stage through the Terno,” Coquilla wrote.

In just a month and a half, Coquilla and his dedicated team managed to create a 12-look collection consisting of over 20 pieces, for not one, but two major fashion shows — Macao Fashion Festival and Beloved at NUSTAR Cebu.

“All the sleepless nights, occasional mental burnouts and emotional breakdowns in the past months all paid off,” he said. The emotional reward came when his collection, which told a story through its unfolding, received thunderous applause from the audience during his curtain call.

The success of Coquilla’s 2024 collection is a demonstration of dedication of his team, his personal resilience and the support of his family and friends. In his post, he thanked his two closest supporters, Stevan Ichael Serneo and Dan Marquez, who helped in everything from booking flights to packing bags.

He also expressed deep gratitude to his family and his loyal clients, dedicating his achievements to them.

“To the Macao Government and the organizing team, thank you so much for embracing me and my team like your own children,” he wrote, showing the deep bonds he has formed with the international fashion community.

Despite the intense pressure, Coquilla has stayed true to his roots, continuously elevating Filipino design on the global stage. His return in 2024 speaks of growth, determination and a deep sense of pride in representing the Philippines through his craft.

As he prepares for what’s next, one thing is certain: Hanz Coquilla’s passion for fashion and his commitment to his heritage will keep pushing the boundaries, making him a true Cebuano icon in the international fashion world. S