Coquilla returns to Macao

In 2019, Cebuano fashion designer Hanz Coquilla made history as the first Filipino brand invited to participate in the prestigious Macao Fashion Festival. His brand, Hanz Coquilla Alta Costura, made waves on the international stage, with his Spring/Summer collection showcasing stunning tailored jumpsuits and elegant, flowy dresses. The collection not only highlighted his raw talent but also put Cebu on the map, symbolizing Filipino craftsmanship at its finest.
Hanz’s debut on the Macao runway wasn’t without challenges. Recalling the effort it took to secure his place in the 2019 show, he said in a 2019 SunStar article, “For a designer to qualify for a spot at any fashion show or festival can literally mean blood and sweat.” Yet, all that hard work paid off when he saw the enthusiastic response of the audience. “It’s every artist’s dream to showcase their works abroad, and mine came true in Macao,” he shared, reflecting on the overwhelming pride of representing the Philippines on such a grand stage.
Fast forward to 2024, and Coquilla made a return to Macao on Oct. 17, once again showcasing Filipino talent with immense pride. In his latest social media post, he shared the behind-the-scenes challenges of preparing his new collection, which highlighted the Terno, a symbol of Filipino heritage.
“Another season, another collection. Once again with great pride and honor, we brought the entire Philippines with us to the international fashion stage through the Terno,” Coquilla wrote.
In just a month and a half, Coquilla and his dedicated team managed to create a 12-look collection consisting of over 20 pieces, for not one, but two major fashion shows — Macao Fashion Festival and Beloved at NUSTAR Cebu.
“All the sleepless nights, occasional mental burnouts and emotional breakdowns in the past months all paid off,” he said. The emotional reward came when his collection, which told a story through its unfolding, received thunderous applause from the audience during his curtain call.
The success of Coquilla’s 2024 collection is a demonstration of dedication of his team, his personal resilience and the support of his family and friends. In his post, he thanked his two closest supporters, Stevan Ichael Serneo and Dan Marquez, who helped in everything from booking flights to packing bags.
He also expressed deep gratitude to his family and his loyal clients, dedicating his achievements to them.
“To the Macao Government and the organizing team, thank you so much for embracing me and my team like your own children,” he wrote, showing the deep bonds he has formed with the international fashion community.
Despite the intense pressure, Coquilla has stayed true to his roots, continuously elevating Filipino design on the global stage. His return in 2024 speaks of growth, determination and a deep sense of pride in representing the Philippines through his craft.
As he prepares for what’s next, one thing is certain: Hanz Coquilla’s passion for fashion and his commitment to his heritage will keep pushing the boundaries, making him a true Cebuano icon in the international fashion world. S