Coral Reef rehab in Lapu 20% done

CORAL restoration efforts in Lapu-Lapu City are ongoing as initiatives continue to rehabilitate the reefs damaged by Typhoon Odette (Rai) in 2021.

The City, as of Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, rehabilitated 20 percent of corals in the 56 identified diving sites in the jurisdiction of Lapu-Lapu, said Emeterio Bonghanoy, the City’s Environment, and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) head.

Bonghanoy, however, was unable to provide the exact number of hectares restored and rehabilitated, representing the 20 percent of the total area.

According to the Cenro head, approximately 10 Bantay Dagat personnel have been deployed in shifts to assist in attaching coral fragments underwater.

Bonghanoy added that they are using the method of coral transplantation, which refers to a technique that collects fragments of corals and then replants them to existing reefs.

He added that since the coral restoration efforts began, he has observed a noticeable increase in fish populations compared to before the rehabilitation.

“Compared to before, there are more fish now in our visits and inspections. We really prioritized the areas that were severely damaged which are located in the Barangays of Marigondon, Agus, and Subabasbas. Most of these areas are almost done in rehabilitation,” said Bonghanoy in Cebuano.

Annually, the City Government allocates a budget of P1 million for coral rehabilitation, said Bonghanoy.

He added that they hope to reach their target to 100 percent restore the corals by the mid-year of 2025.

“This ongoing initiative does not only focus on the rehabilitation of the environment but also the food sustainability and livelihood programs of the City,” he said.

Challenges

Bonghanoy said they encountered several “obstacles” in their rehabilitation efforts, which contributed to the slow development of the restoration.

He said the inclement weather is a significant challenge, as restoration work can only proceed when the sea is calm, without strong currents or waves.

He added that operations are even more difficult during the rainy season.

The Cenro head also needs to clean floating waste and debris as they go along their rehabilitation operations, which also strains them from continuing rehabilitation.

Lastly, he said there is an invasive species called crown of thorns which feeds on corals. Together with the personnel, they dive to inspect for such species to prevent further damage.

He, however, noted that this is not alarming and there is no outbreak of these species.

Initiatives

Currently, the City has a nursery that grows corals in one of the private beach resorts in Barangay Marigondon.

Bonghanoy said the nursery started two to three months ago. He added that they have closed down the resort and restricted any activities, in the meantime, to prevent disturbing the coral’s growth.

They also enforced limited access to designated “zoning areas” within the city’s private resorts that house marine sanctuaries.

He emphasized that they only restrict certain areas that have corals, and guests may only access outside the boundaries with white inflatable barriers.

Earlier, the City collaborated with other private sectors and two universities to help in the ongoing efforts of the City to monitor and fully rehabilitate the corals in the identified marine sanctuaries.

The City aims to produce millions of colonies to support marine biodiversity, provide food through fisheries, and protect coastlines. / DPC