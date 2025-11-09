Cordillera police airlift 7 tons of relief to typhoon-hit Cebu

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 has received nearly seven tons of relief goods from the PRO–Cordillera Administrative Region (PRO-CAR), led by its director, Brig. Gen. Ericson Dilag, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

The relief goods are intended for victims of typhoon Tino, which heavily battered Cebu, leaving widespread destruction and claiming many lives.

The donations received by PRO 7 include 52 sacks of rice and other essential household supplies for affected families.

The move reflects the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) cooperation and commitment to aid despite the distance.

On Friday, Nov. 7, personnel from PRO-CAR held a donation drive inside Camp Major Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet. The activity was organized by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 15 and the Benguet Police Provincial Office, in partnership with the Office of Civil Defense–CAR, to gather essential supplies.

The donations came from various volunteer agencies, cooperatives, schools, private individuals and charitable groups. The Baguio City Police Office also extended its support by turning over the donations it had collected from residents of Baguio City.

Early Saturday, the RMFB 15 transported the relief goods to Clark Air Base in Pampanga, where they were flown by the Philippine Air Force aboard a C-130 aircraft bound for Cebu. The transport was carried out in coordination with the vice chairperson of the Battalion Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development of RMFB 15, the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division of PRO 7 and the Philippine Air Force.

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 7, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire PRO-CAR family for their support and assistance to the victims of typhoon Tino.

“Your kindness not only provides much-needed relief to our personnel and communities affected by typhoon Tino, but also strengthens our shared commitment to serve and protect with empathy, unity and hope,” Maranan said.

The general assured that the relief goods from the Cordillera region will be promptly delivered to the affected families in need of assistance. / AYB