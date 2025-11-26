Cordova cancels Christmas village, lighting competition amid disaster relief efforts

THE municipal government of Cordova has decided to cancel its annual Inter-Barangay and Inter-School Christmas Village and Christmas Lighting Competition this year as the country continues to reel from recent earthquakes and typhoons.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said the move aligns with the directive of Malacañang and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) urging local governments to hold modest holiday celebrations and redirect potential savings to assist calamity-hit communities.

Despite the cancellation, the local government will still install a giant Christmas tree at the town plaza to preserve the tradition and remind residents of the season’s message of hope.

“Mga taga Cordova, bisan pa man ania ta sa panahon nag sunod-sunod ang mga katalagman ug bisan pa man atoa usang temporaryong ihunong ang maong kompetisyon, aduna gihapon kitay umaabot Christmas Tree Lighting nga pagasundan og fireworks display,” Suan said in a statement.

(People of Cordova, even though we are in a time of consecutive calamities and even though we had to temporarily suspend the competition, we still have the upcoming Christmas Tree Lighting, which will be followed by a fireworks display.)

Suan added that the municipality will also forgo an extravagant Christmas party this year and instead opt for simple, meaningful year-end gatherings as a show of solidarity with families affected by the recent disasters.

As of Wednesday, a 20-foot Christmas tree, meant to symbolize unity, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of Cordovanhons, is being installed at the town plaza. (CAV)