Cordova cracks down on karaoke noise with new ordinance

THE municipality of Cordova in Cebu has passed an ordinance regulating the use of karaoke television machines (KTV), sound systems, and other similar devices at the household level.

Authored by Councilor Remar Baguio, Ordinance No. 2024-125, or "An Ordinance Regulating the Use of Karaoke Television Machine (KTV), Sound System and Other Similar Devices in the Household Level in the Municipality of Cordova," aims to reduce noise and other disturbances, especially those affecting communities.

"Atoa kinig gimugna nga ordinansa para paghatag og igong respeto sa atong mga silingan nga gusto mopahuway o dili gusto matugaw sa ilang pagkatulog o kadtong gusto lamang nga malinawon ilang palibot," said Baguio.

(We created this ordinance to respect our neighbors who want to rest, avoid disturbing their sleep, or simply have a peaceful environment.")

The Sangguniang Bayan (SB), under Vice Mayor Boyet Tago, approved the ordinance.

Grounds

While the town understands that such celebrations are part of Filipino culture, the ordinance noted that others simply create loud and disturbing sounds even when there are no celebrations or occasions, "all in the name of relaxation, hobby, or fun."

It added that such noise could also result in verbal conflict or even violence in a neighborhood.

To foster a peaceful environment, such celebrations using noise-inducing devices must be moderated with a sense of responsibility and respect for neighbors, it added.

Prohibition

The ordinance stated that the use of videoke machine, sound system, or any similar device must not be earlier than 9 a.m. and not later than 10 p.m.

It is, however, permitted to exceed the set time limit only on December 24, December 31, August 15 and 16, and during barangay fiestas, but only until 2 a.m.

The sound volume of said device must be at a level that does not exceed 90 decibels (dB), ensuring it is not too loud and does not prompt complaints from neighbors throughout its use.

Fine

In case of ordinance violations, concerned individuals can reach out to either the Barangay Public Safety Officer (BPSO) or the Cordova Municipal Police Station.

For violators of the ordinance, penalties are outlined as follows:

A strong verbal warning will be issued by responding authorities for the first offense.

Upon the discretion of the court, a fine of P1,000 or imprisonment of up to on month, or both, will be imposed for the second offense.

For the third offense, the penalty increases to a fine of two P2,000 or imprisonment of up to two months, or both, upon the discretion of the court.

In 2009, Ordinance No. 010-2009 was enacted, titled "The Amended Ordinance Regulating the Operation of Karaoke Television (KTV) Machines at Pub Houses, Music Lounges, Bars, Carenderias, Restaurants, and other Similar Business Establishments within the Jurisdiction of the Municipality of Cordova.'" (CDF)