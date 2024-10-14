Cordova desal ‘not affected’ by firm's exit

VIVANT Hydrocore Holdings Inc. (VHHI), a subsidiary of Vivant Corp., has exited its joint venture with Israeli firm WaterMatic International, Ltd., a decision that took effect on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

Despite this development, the company told the local bourse that the exit will not impact the ongoing construction of the 20-million-liter-per-day seawater desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu, a critical project aimed at providing sustainable water solutions to around 20,000 households in Metro Cebu.

The plant, which is being built by WaterMatic Philippines under a separate contract, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

VHHI’s decision to end the partnership allows the company to refocus on expanding its efforts in other segments of the water infrastructure sector. Both VHHI and WaterMatic International remain open to future collaborations, driven by their shared commitment to addressing the country’s water security challenges through innovative solutions.

WaterMatic Philippines, formed in 2019 as part of the joint venture, specializes in the design, supply, installation, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants.

The Cordova Desalination Plant is set to become the first large-scale seawater desalination facility in the Philippines, positioning the project as a vital piece in the region’s climate-resilient water infrastructure. / KOC