THE Cordova Public College (CPC) Eels secured a championship berth after turning back the Talisay City College (TCC) Talisalites, 89-81, in the College Division semifinals of the Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL) Season 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Powered by a balanced offensive attack, the Eels built a commanding lead early and withstood Talisay’s late challenge to seal the win.

With the victory, Cordova arranged a best-of-three championship showdown with defending champion St. Cecilia’s College (SCC) Maestros.

Franco Gabunada led Cordova with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Carl Junssen Magbato and Sean Ravanes chipped in 13 points apiece, while Bruce Villanca added 11.

The Eels came out firing, taking a 29-19 lead after the opening quarter before stretching their advantage to as many as 23 points, 42-19, in the second period.

Cordova maintained its control, carrying a comfortable 55-37 cushion into halftime and a 73-61 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Talisay tried to mount a comeback behind Kert Fedelis and Elmar Tuburan, who scored 22 and 21 points, respectively. Tuburan also hauled down eight rebounds, while CJ Navaja contributed 15 points.

However, the Talisalites struggled to make up the deficit, hampered by poor free-throw shooting as they converted only 20 of 36 attempts. They also committed 18 turnovers against Cordova’s 12.

The Eels’ victory sets up a title clash against the Maestros, who booked the other finals berth earlier after surviving a tough 80-74 encounter against the Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) AerosPacers in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, MCCBL official Remar Baguio announced that the best-of-three championship series will begin on Nov. 28, with Game 1 scheduled in Minglanilla.

Cordova will host Game 2, while the venue for a deciding Game 3, if necessary, will be announced after the second game. / JBM