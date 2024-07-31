Cordova gets ‘upgraded’ public market

THE town of Cordova now boasts an upgraded public market featuring over 130 stalls and prime spaces.

The town square will be open to renters, vendors and the general public on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, announced Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan during the ceremonial inauguration and turnover of the new Cordova Town Square last Tuesday, July 30.

The three-story facility, previously known as the Cordova Public Market, sits on a 1,400-square-meter lot in Barangay Poblacion.

During its renovation, more than 180 vendors from the old public market were relocated to the far end of Purok 3 in Barangay Catarman near the Bantayan Bay within the town’s shoreline.

The new facility has 132 stalls for the wet market and commercial spaces for leasing to various businesses.

The local government hopes the facility will serve as the economic hub of the town.

On the ground floor, there are 46 stalls and eight prime spaces, while the second floor holds 40 stalls and 11 prime spaces. The rooftop can cater to 24 stalls that will serve as a food court and prime spaces.

Suan, in his Facebook post on Tuesday, stressed that the facility will prioritize Cordovahanon vendors. He said he invited two banks to open branches in the upgraded public market to support economic activity in the facility.

The renovation cost was funded through a loan from the Department of Budget and Management, with an additional P12.8 million in financial aid from the Provincial Government.

Suan said the facility was completed despite delays. It was supposed to be finished in 2021 yet.

The facility was a project of Suan’s predecessor, Mary Therese “Teche” Sitoy-Cho, back in 2020.

The ceremonial inauguration was graced by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Sixth District Rep. Daphne Lagon and Sixth District Provincial Board Members Glenn Soco and Jonkie Ouano.

Aside from the new town square, a rotunda in front of the new facility was built to minimize traffic in the area.

Cordova is a first-class municipality that borders Lapu-Lapu City in the west and Hilutungan Channel in the east. / EHP