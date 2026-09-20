Cordova reclamation to cut fishing grounds, hit fisherfolk

THE Municipality of Cordova is planning to reclaim parts of its coastal area as it grapples with limited land and a growing population.

During his speech at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7’s 63rd Fish Conservation Week on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan said the planned reclamation would reduce fishing grounds in parts of the municipality.

The local government is preparing fisherfolk for alternative livelihoods, including fish raising and breeding, as it pursues land expansion for development.

Suan said the reclamation plan, which has been discussed with stakeholders and investors, including a major local company, remains in the planning stage.

“Actually, this reclamation plan in Cordova has been around for a long time, involving different stakeholders or investors, such as SM and other major investors,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said they would seek to balance reclamation with the protection of its marine environment and fishing activities.

“There will still be access for fishermen and there will still be fishing areas so that our town can balance development and growth with the traditional ways people earn a living,” he said.

Reclamation for growth

Suan said almost all of Cordova’s coastal barangays could be affected by the planned reclamation, including Catarman, Buagsong, Day-as and Bangbang.

The proposed reclaimed area would include residential, commercial and industrial sections, he said.

Suan said Cordova’s limited land area is one reason the Municipality is pursuing reclamation as it seeks to accommodate its growing population and support further development.

“As I said earlier, our area is really very small. Cordova is now densely populated compared with other municipalities,” he said.

“The only way for us to grow, given our dream for Cordova to become a city, is through reclamation. Otherwise, we will remain at our current status,” he added.

Suan said the planned reclamation was initially considered at 3,500 before being reduced to 1,500, although he did not specify the unit in the interview.

He said the reduction was intended to leave more of the sea accessible and allow fishing activities to continue.

Smaller fishing grounds

In his speech, Suan was more direct about the impact of the planned reclamation on fishing.

“The reclamation will really proceed in some areas of our municipality and the fishing grounds will become smaller,” he said.

Suan said the Municipality was preparing fisherfolk for the change by teaching them not only how to catch fish but also how to raise and breed them.

He said the Municipality was working with BFAR 7 officials to support the initiative, including the provision of fingerlings, with the goal of eventually supplying fingerlings to Bohol and other municipalities in Cebu.

Suan said some areas would inevitably be affected by development, but the Municipality would establish or improve other areas for fisherfolk.

“Of course, there may be some areas that will be affected and that we may have to sacrifice. But after that, we will also establish areas that are better than the areas we sacrificed,” he said.

He said fisherfolk had been informed about the development and that the Municipality would improve other areas to support their continued fishing activities.

Conservation alongside development

Suan made the remarks as guest speaker during the 63rd Fish Conservation Week, which carried the theme “Lusay, Korales, at Bakawan: Yaman ng Karagatan, Masaganang Buhay ng Pamayanan.”

In his speech, Suan discussed the Municipality’s marine conservation efforts, including mangrove protection and the establishment of three marine sanctuaries.

He said Cordova has an extensive mangrove area and has partnered with a foundation for mangrove propagation and protection.

Suan also said the Municipality responded to coral damage in Gilutongan by temporarily restricting tourism activities in the area to allow the corals to recover.

“We are not afraid to lose income as long as we protect the health of the sea,” he said.

Suan also recounted the closure of more than 750 floating cottages, which he said had contributed to marine pollution and were linked to the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) based on tests conducted by the Department of Health and the Environmental Management Bureau.

He said the decision affected livelihoods but was necessary to protect the sea.

“We chose this and stood by it, no matter what the consequences may be, as long as we protect the sea,” he said.

For the planned reclamation, however, Suan said the Municipality would ensure that mangroves would not be affected.

“Definitely, the mangroves will not be touched,” he said.

The reclamation remains in the planning stage. Suan said he could not provide a timetable for its implementation or an estimated budget because the project would be privately funded. / CDF