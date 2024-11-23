Cordova set to open dog impounding facility

AIMING to curb the spread of the deadly rabies virus, a dog impounding facility is set to open in Cordova, Mactan Island, Cebu.

According to a post on the Municipality’s Facebook page, a facility intended for abandoned and stray dogs is underway and is expected to be fully operational within a few months.

The dog impounding facility, currently being built in Barangay Poblacion, is established to manage stray dogs and assist in preventing the spread of the rabies virus.

“Together with Vice Mayor Boyet Tago and the (Sangguniang Bayan) members, we have been consistent in pushing for the construction of this dog impounding facility. The main goal is to maintain public safety by reducing the stray dog population and preventing potential hazards, such as animal bites and road accidents,” said Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan in Cebuano.

“Let’s look forward to a safer environment free from animal bite incidents,” he added.

Suan said the Municipal Government is finalizing the arrangements and requirements for the facility’s opening.

The operations of the dog pound will be handled by the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) once it is opened.

Regulations

In line with promoting the safety of both residents and visitors in Cordova, the facility was constructed in accordance with guidelines established by Republic Act (RA) 8485, as amended by RA 10631, otherwise known as the Animal Welfare Act.

The Animal Welfare Act seeks to protect and promote the welfare of animals in the Philippines by regulating facilities involved in breeding, maintaining, treating, or training animals, whether for trade or as pets.

Suan said an executive order (EO) outlining the rules and regulations of the dog pound’s operations will be released to the public.

He said the EO will cover the dog-catching and impounding activities for stray dogs and cats in the barangays.

Meanwhile, to promote responsible pet ownership, the Municipality urged dog and cat owners to secure their pets with leashes as personnel from the MAO will begin patrolling the barangays to catch stray dogs and cats.

The captured dogs and cats will be brought to the dog impounding facility, where they will be cleaned and cared for in a period of three weeks.

After the three-week period, photos of the unclaimed dogs will be shared on the Municipality’s official Facebook page and will be made available for adoption. / DPC