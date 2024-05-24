Cordova town regulates KTV use

SINGING isn’t just a hobby in the Philippines; it’s a way of life.

But while recognizing the people’s privilege to celebrate events with songs, the Cordova Municipal Government has passed an ordinance regulating the use of karaoke machines (KTVs), sound systems and other similar devices at home.

Councilor Remar Baguio, author of the ordinance, said the regulation was created to give due respect to neighbors who want to rest or do not want their sleep disturbed by loud singing or simply those who just want to have a peaceful environment.

According to the ordinance, while the town understands that music is part of Filipino culture during celebrations, “others simply put up loud and disturbing sounds even when there is no celebration or occasion, all in the name of relaxation, hobby or fun.”

“Such celebration by putting up noise-inducing devices has to be modulated with the sense of responsibility and respect to neighbors fostering peaceful space among them. Otherwise, it could result in verbal conflict or even violence in a neighborhood,” the ordinance added.

Prohibition

The ordinance stated that the use of KTV machines, sound systems, or any similar device must not be earlier than 9 a.m. and not later than 10 p.m.

Exceptions to the new rule will be every December 24 (Christmas Eve), December 31 (New Year’s Eve), August 15 and 16 (Cordova fiesta), and during barangay fiestas “provided that it shall only be up to 2 a.m.”

According to the ordinance, the volume of the said device must be at a level orwhere fun and enjoyment exist, but not too loud that merits complaints from neighbors.

“Hence it must not exceed 90 decibels or dB (determines the loudness or quietness of sound) throughout the duration of its use,” it added.

Fine

Those who want to report neighbors or violators of the ordinance can approach the Barangay Public Safety Officer or the Cordova Municipal Police Station.

First offenders will be given a “strong verbal warning” by responding authorities for the first offense; while a fine of one thousand pesos or imprisonment of not more than one month, or both, upon the discretion of the court will be meted for the second offense.

Moreover, a fine of two thousand pesos or imprisonment of not more than two months, or both, upon the discretion of the court, will be the penalty for the third offense.

For Carl Griño, a resident of Barangay Dapitan, the ordinance allows respect for other people’s time.

“Personally, I think it is a good ordinance,” he said.

“This ordinance will not prevent us from enjoying karaoke with friends and family, but it will help us be mindful of the appropriate time and schedule for such activities, so as not to disturb those who are trying to rest,” Griño added. / CDF