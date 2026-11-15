Cordova town skips Christmas contest to prepare for drought

THE Cordova Municipal Government will redirect funds intended for its annual Christmas village and decoration contest to water security measures as it prepares for the effects of El Niño.

In a press statement, the Municipal Government said it would skip this year’s Inter-Barangay and Inter-School Christmas Village and Decoration Contest and earmark the budget for measures to address possible water shortages.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan discussed the proposed reallocation with municipal department heads and personnel, focusing on the purchase of water storage tanks and a dedicated water-hauling vehicle to improve the town’s capacity to distribute water to affected communities.

Water storage

The proposed equipment is intended to help ensure a steady water supply for households that may experience shortages during the prolonged dry spell.

“While we all look forward to the joy of the holiday season, the welfare and basic needs of our residents must always come first,” Suan said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He added that preparing for El Niño was an urgent concern and that redirecting resources toward water storage and delivery would help ensure that residents would not be left without access to water.

Local summit

The decision came after the Municipal Government held a local El Niño summit on Nov. 10, 2026, attended by municipal officials, barangay leaders, school heads and other stakeholders.

During the summit, participants discussed possible interventions to address the effects of prolonged dry weather on water supply, food security and public health.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Nov. 4 that a very strong El Niño was present in the tropical Pacific and was expected to persist until the first half of 2027.

Pagasa’s outlook also indicates below-normal rainfall from November 2026 to March 2027, with drought conditions possible from January to March and potentially extending until June 2027.

Town priorities

Suan said the Municipality’s priorities include managing potential water shortages, encouraging households and businesses to conserve water and maintaining basic services, particularly for vulnerable sectors.

The annual Christmas village and decoration contest has been a holiday attraction involving Cordova’s 13 barangays and local schools, drawing visitors to the municipality.

However, the local government opted to forgo the competition this year to direct public resources toward preparations for the dry spell. (DPC)