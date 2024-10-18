Cordova turns waste into soil

THE Cordova Municipal Government is utilizing a set of eco-friendly equipment that transforms biodegradable solid waste into soil.

The local government operates a bio-composting facility to aid its waste management, according to Julieta Tampus, head of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro).

Tampus said on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2024, that two composters and four shredders were donated by the Department of Agriculture 7 and a politician in 2020.

However, the equipment were only put into use in September this year due to a lack of trained personnel capable of operating them.

“In September, five of our personnel were trained by Menro Asturias over three days. I requested the training because I was concerned that the machines had remained idle for so long,” Tampus said in Cebuano.

She added that since the equipment had been in storage, they sought assistance from the Asturias Municipal Government to make repairs and ensure the equipment was fully functional.

Process

Managed by two operators, fruit and vegetable waste is first shredded in the shredding equipment.

After shredding, the composting process takes 10 to 15 hours, during which the shredded waste is mixed with at least two sacks of rice hulls to produce dark, nutrient-rich soil.

“Vegetables from the public market and stores are brought to the cemetery, where the equipment is located. Banana peels, rotten cabbages, branches and leaves can also be shredded,” Tampus said.

She said dried leaves and plastic waste cannot be shredded because they pose a fire hazard.

The soil produced by the bio-composting facility is distributed to the public market to promote gardening.

The soil is also used for landscaping the cemetery’s pathways.

“It is very useful because we no longer need to buy soil. It’s eco-friendly and beautifies the municipality,” Tampus said.

The Cordova Menro plans to train additional staff to operate the equipment, possibly by 2025, depending on budget availability.

It aims to purchase a glass crusher as part of the municipality’s expanding green initiatives. / DPC