Cordova welcomes new Liga ng mga Barangay officers

THE Municipal Government of Cordova has a new set of officers and a board of directors for the Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB).

Francisco Ando, barangay captain of Cogon, was proclaimed president of the LnB during the LnB Cordova Chapter Elections held at the Sangguniang Bayan Session Hall.

In a post on the Municipality Of Cordova-Official Facebook page, the following individuals were announced as the newly elected officers:

President: Hon. Francisco Ando

Vice President: Hon. Baby Villaspin

Auditor: Hon. Jose Ramil Aro

Board of Directors:

Hon. Olivo Wahing Jr.

Hon. Ritchel Basillote

Hon. Wilfredo Tirol

Hon. Anabella Jumao-as

Hon. Arlene Toring

Hon. Fidelino Arong

After the election, Mayor Cesar Suan of Cordova led the oathtaking ceremony.

The ceremony was witnessed by Arvin Maghanoy, election officer and chairman of the Board of Election Supervisor, and Shevah Trixy Caoctoy, Municipal Local Government Operations officer.