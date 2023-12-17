Cordova welcomes new Liga ng mga Barangay officers
THE Municipal Government of Cordova has a new set of officers and a board of directors for the Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB).
Francisco Ando, barangay captain of Cogon, was proclaimed president of the LnB during the LnB Cordova Chapter Elections held at the Sangguniang Bayan Session Hall.
In a post on the Municipality Of Cordova-Official Facebook page, the following individuals were announced as the newly elected officers:
President: Hon. Francisco Ando
Vice President: Hon. Baby Villaspin
Auditor: Hon. Jose Ramil Aro
Board of Directors:
Hon. Olivo Wahing Jr.
Hon. Ritchel Basillote
Hon. Wilfredo Tirol
Hon. Anabella Jumao-as
Hon. Arlene Toring
Hon. Fidelino Arong
After the election, Mayor Cesar Suan of Cordova led the oathtaking ceremony.
The ceremony was witnessed by Arvin Maghanoy, election officer and chairman of the Board of Election Supervisor, and Shevah Trixy Caoctoy, Municipal Local Government Operations officer.