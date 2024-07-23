Core Pacific Group, G Mall of Cebu rout foes to forge finals showdown in Shaabaa

THE Core Pacific Group (CPG) and G Mall of Cebu absolutely crushed their opponents in the semifinals to forge a championship showdown in Division A of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association Season 27 basketball tournament last Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Core Pacific Group manhandled Yangtze Ice by a whopping 80 points, 118-38, while G Mall routed 2KCares.org, 83-39.

The writing was already on the wall as early as the first half as CPG went ahead by 21, 42-21 at halftime. However, CPG kept the pressure on and tightened their defense further, resulting in Yangtze scoring a mere 17 points in the entire second half. Meanwhile, CPG continued scoring at will and cruised to the lopsided victory.

Afshin Ghassemi had 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals to lead CPG. Pierre Mella added 18 markers and eight boards, while Jeremy Huang tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jose Francis Canizares and Nanding Lim led Yangtze with 11 points apiece.

In the other Division A semifinal match, Tonyson Lee shone for G Mall of Cebu with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Paulsen Uy and Andrew Erazo scored 12 markers each in their dominant win. (JNP)