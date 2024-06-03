Core Pacific Group opens Shaabaa campaign with win over GMall of Cebu

CORE Pacific Group (CPG) downed the GMall of Cebu, 66-60, to start their Division A campaign in style in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 last Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the Magis Eagles Arena inside the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu campus in Mandaue City.

Joseph Lo ruled over the shaded lane as he had 11 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal, and three blocks to power CPG to the easy win. Joel Co and Jeremy Huang added nine points each.

GMall got the drop on CPG early and led 16-8 in the second period. However, CPG finished the second with a flurry and grabbed the lead 31-22 at halftime. From there, they kept on building the lead, raising it to a high of 15, 39-24, before cruising to the win.

Derick Mangubat led GMall with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

In the other game in Division A, 2kcares.org walloped Yangtze Ice, 47-29. Sean Young scored 13 points to lead the way for the winning side, which took a 29-15 lead at halftime and never looked back. (JNP)