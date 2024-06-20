Core Pacific keeps perfect record

CORE Pacific Group (CPG) kept its immaculate record intact after defeating 2KCares.org, 69-54, in Division A of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 basketball tournament on June 16, 2024 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

What began as a close game became a lopsided blowout in the second canto as CPG outscored its opponents, 20-7, to establish a 38-19 lead and never looked back afterward.

Former pro Joel Co had a monster double-double of 18 points and 21 rebounds to pace CPG.

In the other Division A game, Yangtze Ice outhustled the Magis Medical Fund, 69-62. Three different players had double-doubles for Yangtze Ice to power the team to the win. Benedict Chua had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jojo Chua added 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Jose Francis Canizares had 12 points and 16 boards.

Meanwhile, over in Division C, the Nest Workspaces-2013 raised its record to 4-1 after crushing the CSAS-2024, 102-45. Batch 2013 had the win well in hand as early as the second period after forging a huge 58-19 halftime lead.

Six different players scored in double-figures for Batch 2013, led by JJ Ong’s 20 points and 11 rebounds. Rendell Senining added 16 points and four boards.

The Xchange Forex-2018 also defeated the Global Star Motors-2020, 78-54. Lyder Canieso proved unstoppable as he tallied 29 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to carry 2018 to the dominant win.

Lastly, GAB Air Conditioning-2023 beat the Bright Lamps N’ Style-2022, 77-67.

Phillip Brandon Sainz registered a rare triple-double as he had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots to power Batch 2023 to victory—their first this season. / JNP