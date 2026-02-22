Cornejo recalls near-death experience during knee surgery

Singer-songwriter Wency Cornejo shared his near-death experience following a recent knee operation.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, the former AfterImage vocalist revealed that he nearly died during arthroscopic knee surgery.

“Ngayon pa lang nag-si-sink in that I could’ve died the other day when I had my arthroscopic knee surgery,” he wrote.

Wency disclosed that he stopped breathing during the procedure and was kept alive through oxygen support.

“Medyo surreal ang feeling… Thank you, Doc Andro, for keeping me alive. Doctors’ faces covered for privacy reasons,” he added, referring to the photo he posted where the doctors’ faces were blurred.

Cornejo is best known for OPM hits such as “Habang May Buhay,” “Hanggang,” “Mangarap Ka,” “Next in Line,” and the theme song “Magpakailanman,” hosted by his mother, Mel Tiangco. / TRC