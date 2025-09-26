‘Corruption thrives without investigative journalism’

INVESTIGATIVE journalism is crucial to stop widespread corruption and abuse of power, highlighting that if a media fails to pursue investigative works, societal problems will continue.

This was what multi-awarded journalist and former SunStar Cebu Editor-in-Chief Cherry Ann Lim and Rappler multimedia reporter John Sitchon emphasized during the forum organized by Stet-Women in Cebu Media on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025..

Lim said investigative journalism is needed now more than ever, especially with the current corruption issues in the country.

“We write today, so that we can protect our tomorrow,” Lim said.

Sitchon described investigative journalism as a “manifestation of our persistence towards the truth.”

Sitchon said the press has a duty to insist on being free, to investigate, and to fight for the people against those who abuse their powers.

He said people reject those who lie and even more those who abuse their powers to suppress the masses.

“We insisted on bringing these corrupt individuals to account and we insisted on being able to fight for our people,” said Sitchon.

Lim, however, said despite numerous reports exposing wrongdoing, Filipinos often reelect corrupt officials.

“Actually it’s very frustrating that despite the many investigative reports that have been done in our country, especially about corruption, they (people) keep moving on,” said Lim.

“Sorry to say, but we vote again for people that we deemed corrupt. Years later, we go to the polls and vote for them,” she added.

Special reports

Lim, who won 38 national and local awards in her stint as journalist, said the goal of a special report is to prompt action or change, expose systemic problems, or reveal corruption.

She said she preferred covering government programs to understand how they were implemented, how to measure success and to identify the reasons for any errors.

Lim said for reports to be more compelling, journalists should put a human face to the problem and challenge conventional wisdom.

She said this approach adds more impact to the story and makes the reader want to read more.

During the event, Lim also launched her e-book entitled Cybersex, Troubled Fish, Tokhang and Other Stories. The book is a compilation of her award-winning special and investigative reports. / CDF