Cortes denies disqualification rumors, clarifies Comelec ruling

FORMER Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes has denied circulating claims that he has been disqualified from public service, saying these are based on misleading and incomplete information shared on social media.

In a Facebook post addressed to Mandauehanons, Cortes clarified that the document being circulated is not a final decision disqualifying him from holding public office. Instead, he said it is a ruling by a Commission on Elections (Comelec) division on a certificate of candidacy (COC) cancellation case filed against him last year.

Cortes stressed that the ruling has not attained finality and remains subject to appeal before the Comelec en banc.

He also pointed out that the issue has become “moot and academic” with respect to the May 2025 elections, which have already been held.

Any remaining matters related to that election, he said, are now covered by a pending election protest before the Comelec, which he described as the proper constitutional forum to resolve them.

The former mayor expressed concern over what he described as deliberate attempts to mislead the public through the selective and redacted release of documents that lack proper legal context. He questioned why such actions continue despite claims by others that the election has already been decided.

Cortes said he chose to remain silent after the elections out of respect for due process and democratic institutions, but emphasized that silence should not be taken as acceptance of false claims.

“I remain calm, resolute, and confident in the rule of law,” Cortes said, adding that he believes the truth will prevail through proper legal processes rather than misinformation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving Mandaue City and urged residents to remain vigilant and discerning, calling on the public to reject efforts to deceive and misinform the community. (ABC)