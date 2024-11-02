Cortes faces new DQ petition

A SECOND disqualification petition has been lodged against dismissed Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes, challenging his bid for reelection in the 2025 polls.

Ervin Estandarte, a resident of Barangay Pagsabungan, claims that Cortes’ certificate of candidacy (COC) contains material misrepresentation, specifically regarding his eligibility to run for office. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) received this petition on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

According to Estandarte, Cortes falsely marked “Not Applicable” in the section of the COC asking if he had any existing cases or disqualification orders. This omission, he argues, misled Comelec and violated Section 78 of the Omnibus Election Code and Section 40(b) of the Local Government Code, which address false representations in candidacy documents.

The first disqualification petition was filed by Ines Corbo Necessario and Julita Oporto Narte of Barangay Labogon. They also accused Cortes of committing material misrepresentation in his COC.

The three petitioners contend that by failing to disclose his dismissal from office by the Ombudsman on Oct. 3 due to misconduct related to unauthorized operations, Cortes misrepresented his qualifications.

Estandarte pointed out that Cortes filed his COC on Oct. 4, just a day after receiving the Ombudsman’s amended dismissal order. He stated that a candidate is required to disclose any ongoing cases on their COC, including the docket number and case details.

He cited the Supreme Court ruling in Tagolino vs. House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal, which states that any material misrepresentation in a COC can lead to the cancellation of a candidate’s candidacy.

“Information provided by a candidate in their COC cannot be taken lightly. Should a candidate make false statements of material representation in the COC, their COC may be canceled or denied due course,” he said in his petition.

“Section 78 of Batas Pambansa Bilang 881, otherwise known as the Omnibus Election Code, provides the remedy of filing a verified petition to deny due course or to cancel a COC on the grounds that any material representation contained in the COC is false,” he added.

He emphasized that this case goes beyond eligibility and focuses on the importance of honesty in candidacy filings to maintain public trust and electoral integrity.

Estandarte also accused Cortes of violating Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code, which pertains to perjury, and Section 40(b) of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, which disqualifies individuals dismissed from public service due to administrative cases from running for office.

He attached a certified copy of Cortes’ COC and the Ombudsman’s dismissal order to substantiate his claims.

The Ombudsman dismissed Cortes for allowing a batching plant to operate in the city without the necessary permits, leading Comelec to issue a resolution canceling his COC.

However, Cortes secured a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court against Comelec’s resolution on Oct. 22, allowing him to remain as a candidate.

Estandarte said the outcome of his petition could set a precedent for handling future cases related to candidacy filings, reinforcing that holding public office requires adherence to truthfulness and transparency.

Should Comelec find merit in his petition, he said Cortes’ candidacy could be canceled, disqualifying him from the mayoral race. / CAV