Cortes files SC petition to block Comelec ruling on candidacy

DISMISSED Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 1104-A.

The petition, filed on October 9, 2024, seeks certiorari, prohibition, and injunction, as it asked the court to issue a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) or Writ of Preliminary Injunction to halt the implementation of the resolution, which seeks to cancel Cortes' certificate of candidacy (COC).

Cortes' petition names Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia and other commissioners as respondents as he questioned the constitutionality of the resolution.

He aims to prevent the resolution from taking effect while the Supreme Court reviews the case.

This legal move follows Cortes’ recent dismissal from office on grave misconduct charges related to the operation of a batching plant without proper permits. (CAV)