Cortes follows Gwen, leaves PDP

MANDAUE City Mayor Jonas Cortes has left former President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), formerly PDP Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban).

Cortes is the second Cebu official who quit the political party in the past two days.

Cortes’ decision came on Wednesday, May 29, a day after Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced her resignation from PDP.

Cortes submitted his resignation letter to PDP president Jose Alvarez on Tuesday, May 28.

In his resignation letter, Cortes said his decision was driven by a personal commitment to uphold the unity established with Garcia, and to keep Mandaue City aligned with the One Cebu party, which is headed by Garcia.

“As the mayor of Mandaue City, (my) priority is to align with initiatives that promote and serve our community’s best interest,” said Cortes in his resignation letter.

One Cebu currently has the majority of the officials in the province.

Although Mandaue City is a highly urbanized area, it remains under the political jurisdiction of the Cebu Provincial Government.

Cortes was one of the Cebu officials endorsed by Duterte during the May 2019 elections.

Cortes expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and support provided to him during his time with PDP and wished the party continued success in all its future endeavors.

Garcia’s resignation

Garcia had cited the tension between her and former party mate, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, as the reason behind her decision to resign.

Last March 20, Rama filed an administrative complaint against the governor before the Office of the President. Rama, in his complaint, petitioned for the suspension of Garcia as Cebu governor.

The PDP amended its name by removing “Laban” during its 42nd anniversary held in a hotel in Cebu City last April 19. / CAV