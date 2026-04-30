Cortes hails SC order as key step in Mandaue electoral protest case

FORMER Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes welcomed the recent resolution issued by the Supreme Court (SC) en banc in connection with his electoral protest, calling it a meaningful step toward justice, transparency, and accountability.

In a statement, Cortes said the High Court had directed the respondents to submit their comments on his petition, including his request for the issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), within a specified period.

He said this showed that the issues raised in his petition were being taken seriously and would now be examined at the highest level of the judicial system.

“This is a meaningful step forward. It confirms that the issues we raised are being taken seriously and will now be thoroughly heard and examined at the highest level of our judicial system,” Cortes said.

The legal dispute stemmed from the May 2025 mayoral race in Mandaue City, where incumbent Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano defeated Cortes by more than 7,000 votes.

Following the elections, Cortes filed an electoral protest before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), alleging irregularities in the voting process, including discrepancies in vote counts, problems with automated counting machines, and questionable ballot handling.

He also sought a manual recount and a technical examination of the results.

Ouano maintained, however, that the protest had no merit and argued that the allegations failed to show that the supposed irregularities were enough to overturn the election outcome.

In January 2026, the Comelec dismissed Cortes’ protest for lack of sufficient evidence.

Cortes then elevated the matter to the SC through a petition for certiorari, asking the tribunal to review the Comelec ruling and to issue a TRO.

While the court has yet to grant the requested TRO, its latest resolution requiring the respondents to comment marks the first formal step in the High Court’s review of the case.

Cortes said the development strengthened his faith in the rule of law and in the legal mechanisms meant to protect the people’s will.

“I have always believed that truth must be pursued through proper legal channels. This Resolution gives us the opportunity to present our case clearly and to allow the Court to evaluate the merits based on facts and law,” he said.

Addressing the people of Mandaue City, Cortes expressed hope as the legal battle continues, saying the resolution represents progress in the pursuit of justice.

“To my fellow Mandauehanons and to everyone who continues to follow this journey, I remain hopeful and steadfast. This is a significant step toward justice, transparency, and accountability,” Cortes said.

He added that they would continue to move forward “with patience, with faith, and with trust in the highest court of the land.”

The SC’s action does not yet resolve the election dispute, but it advances Cortes’ challenge into judicial review, opening the next phase in the legal contest over the 2025 Mandaue City mayoral election. (ABC)