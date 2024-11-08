Cortes to appeal ombuds ruling

DISMISSED Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes is set to bring his case to the Court of Appeals (CA) following the Office of the Ombudsman’s rejection of his motion for reconsideration (MR).

Cortes, dismissed from his post by the Ombudsman on Aug. 21, 2024, plans to appeal the decision, arguing it contradicts a previous Ombudsman ruling in what he considers a similar case, according to City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan on Friday, Nov. 8.

Calipayan cited the 2020 case of Randy Coyoca vs. Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Romualdez Quisumbing.

The Ombudsman earlier dismissed Cortes’ MR, upholding its decision to suspend him for one year without pay, saying his MR lacks merit.

‘Similar case’

In the Randy Coyoca vs. Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Romualdez Quisumbing case, the latter was sued after appointing an individual to a coterminous, non-career position as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the City Social Welfare Services, with a salary grade of 20, despite the appointee not being a college graduate, lacking civil service eligibility, and not meeting professional qualifications, even with registered social workers available for the role.

The Ombudsman dismissed the charges, citing that it is not within the competence of the Office of the Ombudsman “to determine the validity or invalidity of the

questioned appointment.”

“Such functions belong to the Civil Service Commission, the central personnel agency of the Government,” reads a portion of the 2020 resolution.

“Absent a declaration by the Civil Service Commission that the questioned issuances were issued in contravention of the civil service rules, standards, and regulations, it is premature for this Office to determine respondents’ administrative and criminal culpability therefore,” it added.

Calipayan said they believe the Ombudsman decisions “should generally have some permanency,” concerning the Coyoca vs. Quisumbing case.

Cortes’ suspension stemmed from an administrative complaint following his appointment of Camilo Basaca Jr. as OIC of the City Social Welfare and Services Office in 2022 after the previous head retired in July of that year.

Calipayan said appealing to the CA is the logical next step, as motions for reconsideration are seldom successful.

“From the beginning, we expected the motion to be denied,” he said.

Dismissed MR

Cortes’ dismissed MR pointed to a procedural discrepancy, stating that the complainants failed to provide him with a copy of their position paper.

Cortes also argued that the original complaint was filed with the Ombudsman-Visayas, which should have handled the case.

These procedural concerns, his counsel argued, may warrant further scrutiny by the Court of Appeals.

In addition to his suspension, the Ombudsman issued a separate decision dismissing Cortes from office.

The dismissal stemmed from an earlier ruling regarding an unrelated issue: Suprea Philippines Development Corp.’s operation of a batching plant in Mandaue City from 2020 to 2022.

The Ombudsman found Cortes guilty of grave misconduct for permitting the plant to operate without the required business, sanitary, and environmental permits. / CAV