Cortes to Ombud: Thrash or reduce suspension

SUSPENDED Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has a filed a motion seeking the dismissal or reduction of the suspension period imposed on him by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Cortes’ legal team filed the motion for reconsideration before the anti-graft office’s main office in Quezon City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

The motion’s main objective is the dismissal of the Ombudsman’s decision to suspend Cortes for one year without pay.

However, if the Ombudsman finds grounds to sustain its decision, Cortes’ legal team’s secondary prayer in the motion is for the reduction of the suspension period.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan updated reporters covering the Mandaue City Hall on Friday, Aug. 30; however, he did not disclose the full details of the motion.

Cortes’ suspension, which took effect on Aug. 12, stems from a case of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed against him by Sereno Gabayan Monsanto, Rosimay Cali Caling, and Annabel dela Cerna Andebor.

The complainants accused Cortes of the illegal appointment of Camilo Basaca as the officer-in-charge of the City Social Welfare Services on July 4, 2022.

They said Basaca lacked the eligibility and qualification to head the office, adding that it violated Section 483 of Republic Act 7160, also known as the Local Government Code, which outlines the qualifications for the Social Welfare Development Officer position.

Calipayan said they are hopeful that the motion would result in either a dismissal or reduction in the suspension period.

In an earlier interview, Cortes pointed out that a similar case had occurred during the administration of a former Mandaue City mayor.

The former mayor appointed an individual to a position requiring higher qualifications even though the appointee lacked necessary professional credentials.

Cortes said the case was eventually dismissed.

This case involving the former mayor was cited in Cortes’ motion for reconsideration.

No changes

Meanwhile, Calipayan said Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede has not yet implemented any changes involving the City Government’s department heads.

The city administrator said maintaining stability at city hall is crucial to avoid disrupting services.

During his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new government center on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the former Cebu International Convention Center, Cortes expressed his gratitude to those behind his suspension, saying that their actions had only made him stronger.

“I will be back stronger than ever before”, said Cortes. / CAV