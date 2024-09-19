Cortes to seek re-election in 2025

Suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes confirmed his re-election bid in the upcoming 2025 elections.

During the “Istorya Ta! A Move for Good Governance and Transparency” forum held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, Cortes said his running mate would be elected Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, who is now the acting mayor.

Bercede was also his running mate in the previous elections.

Cortes, who is currently serving a one-year suspension without pay due to grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial, assured his supporters that this penalty would not disqualify him from running in the midterm elections.

His suspension, which took effect on August 12, 2024, stemmed from a decision by the Ombudsman regarding an illegal appointment made during his tenure.

Despite this legal setback, Cortes maintained that he remains eligible to seek public office, explaining that his suspension does not equate to disqualification from running in the 2025 elections.

Cortes said that the final slate of candidates for councilors and the congressional seat is still being discussed and refined.

However, he shared that two figures have already secured spots in his lineup—Editha Cabahug and former vice mayor Carlo Fortuna, both of whom will be seeking council seats.

According to Cortes, the full slate will be announced by October 8, as the selection process for the remaining

candidates continues.

Meanwhile, further clues about Cortes’ lineup emerged on his Facebook page following a consultant assembly.

In the post, several key figures were photographed wearing shirts, which displayed the supposed positions they would seek.

Among those seen alongside Cortes were current Board Member Glen Soco and outgoing City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez.

Others in the assembly were also identified to be in his lineup in the Council, but Cortes did not confirm this.

Meanwhile, rumors have circulated regarding Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva’s potential bid for the congressional seat, leading to speculation that she may be aligned with Cortes’ camp.

However, Oliva clarified her position during an interview, emphasizing that any consideration of her candidacy is due to pressure from the business community, not from Cortes or his political team.

“Politics is the last thing on my mind right now,” Oliva stated, stressing that her primary focus remains on her role as city treasurer.

“I have been efficient and effective as a tax collector and in my duties as city treasurer, and I intend to continue serving in that capacity,” she added, downplaying any immediate interest in running for office, though she did not entirely dismiss the possibility, leaving the decision open for further consideration.

As the final lineup for the Cortes-Bercede ticket takes shape, political observers are keen to see how the rest of the electoral field will develop.

The filing period will be from October 1 to 8.