Cortez leaving San Beda Red Lions

SAN Beda’s prolific guard Jacob Cortez has announced he is leaving San Beda to transfer to a UAAP school, explaining he’s looking to challenge himself and improve his game in the next stage of his career.

“With significant contemplation, I have decided to bring my time as a Red Lion to a close. I would like to officially announce that I will not be playing for San Beda University in the upcoming season,” Cortes — the son of former PBA and La Salle hoops great Mike Cortez — said on his social media post.

“Challenging, improving, and growing is always my goal, and so I have decided that to achieve this, I need to get out of my comfort zone. With that, I plan to compete in the UAAP,” Cortez continued.

Cortez is coming off a spectacular season for San Beda, wherein he helped lead the Red Lions to another NCAA crown with a finals win over the Mapua Cardinals.

It is widely expected that Cortez will transfer to the reigning UAAP champions, De La Salle University Green Archers—the school that his father led to glory on numerous occasions.